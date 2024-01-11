Man shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Monday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., police from multiple agencies and medics were dispatched to a shooting incident on US Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road, according to a release from the Greenville Police Department.

It was revealed that a shooting occurred near Continental Carbonic Incorporated in the 100 block of Continental Avenue, the police department said.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was struck by a bullet while he was sitting parked inside a vehicle. The man has been released from the hospital and is in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Detective Mike Dickmann at (937)548-1103 or submit a tip anonymously here.

