1 taken into custody after investigation at Dayton Mall

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — One person was taken into custody after an investigation at the Dayton Mall Wednesday night.

Several police officers from Miami Township, Miamisburg, and Kettering were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

A spokesperson for Miami Twp. police said police were dispatched for a possible burglary or trespass violation. Miamisburg K-9 and Kettering K-9 assisted with the investigation.

The suspect was found in the exterior area by the JCPenney entrance doors and was arrested.

He had felony warrants and could face future charges from Miami Twp., the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not released.

