Active police investigation at Dayton Mall

Multiple police agencies are working on an active investigation at the Dayton Mall.

A Kettering dispatcher confirmed police crews are on scene of the mall.

Before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Dayton Mall, at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

>> House fire spreads to neighboring property from wind, fire chief says

According to Emergency Scanner Traffic, police are searching for someone who broke in and has been staying there.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and observed Miami Township police, Miamisburg police, and Kettering police.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates that police drones are being used. Our crews on scene observed a police drone in the air.

Scanner Traffic also indicates police on scene requested K9 assistance. Our crews observed K9 cruisers.

Additional police cruisers were patrolling the perimeter of the mall, according to our crew’s visuals.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this investigation.

We will continue to update this story.













©2024 Cox Media Group