Man shot in Dayton neighborhood, claims his uncle did it

DATYON — A man was reportedly shot by his uncle in Dayton on Wednesday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting happened in the area of N. Alder Street and W Third Street before 9 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dayton Police Lieutenant Eric Sheldon said an officer applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was transported to a local hospital. His condition was described as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he was shot by his uncle.

The department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating the shooting.

We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting and if anyone has been arrested.

