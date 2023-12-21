Man seriously injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Springfield Thursday evening.
Just before 4:40 p.m., Springfield officers were called to the 600 block of West Euclid for reports of a man shot in the head, according to a lieutenant with Springfield Police Department.
Officers found a man, described as being in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.
Medics took him to Springfield Regional Medical Center where a medical helicopter was requested to meet medics.
His current condition is not known but police said initial reports indicate his injuries are serious.
Police have identified a suspect vehicle and are working to locate it.
