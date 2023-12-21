SPRINGFIELD — A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Springfield Thursday evening.

Just before 4:40 p.m., Springfield officers were called to the 600 block of West Euclid for reports of a man shot in the head, according to a lieutenant with Springfield Police Department.

>> Man killed, stuffed in toolbox; Trotwood man indicted

Officers found a man, described as being in his 30s, with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Springfield Regional Medical Center where a medical helicopter was requested to meet medics.

>> PHOTOS: Man seriously injured after shooting in Springfield

His current condition is not known but police said initial reports indicate his injuries are serious.

Police have identified a suspect vehicle and are working to locate it.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 West Euclid Shooting (Staff)





©2023 Cox Media Group