Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car over the weekend.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Wolf Creek Pike for reports of someone hit by a car.
The driver did not see the man on the road, the road is narrow with not a lot of shoulder, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 children injured after firework explodes in 12-year-old’s hand in Darke County
- ‘I wanted to see them;’ People react after fireworks prep injury cancels local show
- Investigation underway after person drowns at state park
The man is in serious condition.
The sheriff’s office said at this time, drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group