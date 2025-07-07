Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car over the weekend.

As News Center 7 previously reported, deputies were called to the 11000 block of Wolf Creek Pike for reports of someone hit by a car.

The driver did not see the man on the road, the road is narrow with not a lot of shoulder, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office said at this time, drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out.

