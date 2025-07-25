Man sentenced for shooting, killing 35-year-old in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A local man who shot and killed a 35-year-old back in 2023 has learned his punishment.

Shawn Jackson, 49, was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison after being convicted of a shooting that killed 35-year-old Dominique Battle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened back in December 2023 at the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

A 24-year-old woman was also shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman shot and Battle shot in the head.

Jackson was arrested at the 1900 block of Palisades Drive on December 8, 2023.

Further investigation, including video surveillance evidence and witness statements, identified Jackson as the suspect, the prosecutor’s office said.

A grand jury found Jackson guilty of several felonies on July 1.

This includes 6 counts of murder, 4 counts of felonious assault, 2 counts each of aggravated burglary and robbery, and one count each of possession of cocaine and having weapons while under disability.

