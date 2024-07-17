Man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Chad Waymire, 35, was sentenced to 3 to 4.5 years in prison this week, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court officials.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Miami County

The sentencing came nearly two months after Waymire pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and five fourth-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, according to court records.

As part of his plea agreement, the remaining six charges he was facing were dropped.

>> 1 hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton

As part of his sentence, Waymire will have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Waymire was arrested in March after Miami County Sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at his Potsdam home.

©2024 Cox Media Group