Man arrested for possession of child pornography in Miami County

POTSDAM, Ohio — A man was arrested for possession of child pornography in Miami County on Wednesday.

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at a house on West Cross Street in the Village of Potsdam on Wednesday, March 27.

The search warrant was a part of an investigation involving child pornography. Detectives seized electronic devices that contained child pornography.

34-year-old Chad M. Waymire was taken into custody and was charged with two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Waymire is being held in Miami County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

