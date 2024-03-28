Man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 2 children in Warren County

FRANKLIN — A Franklin man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of raping two children.

Alex Macphereson, 35, was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

From May 2021 to May 2023, Macpherson engaged in multiple sexual acts with two females, both under the age of 13, according to the Warren County Prosectutor’s Office.

>> 2 teachers charged for allegedly taping student to chair at Ohio high school

The prosecutor’s office said Macphereson offered money and gifts to keep the children from disclosing his actions to another adult.

During a routine discussion about body safety, one of the victims shared with her mother Macphereson’s ongoing sexual abuse. This led to the discovery of similar sexual abuse against the second victim.

>> Ohio father accused of killing 3 sons enters insanity plea

“It is so important for parents to regularly discuss body safety with their children. Although it may not prevent every instance of abuse, in this particular case, it led to the discovery of Macphereson’s actions, and a conviction and life sentence for his reprehensible abuse against these little girls,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

Macphereson will not be eligible for consideration of parole for a minimum of 25 years.

If he is ever released from prison, he will be required to register as a Tier III sexually-oriented offender.

©2024 Cox Media Group