Man sentenced for hitting people with car, killing 1 while trying to get away from police

CLAYTON — A man who caused a crash, hitting two people and killing one of them while trying to get away from police, has learned his punishment.

Walter Elofskey was sentenced to 19 to 24.5 years in prison, according to Montgomery County court documents.

Elofskey’s driver’s license was also suspended for life, and he was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution.

On Sept. 10, 2023, an Englewood officer attempted to stop a car for fake plates in the area of North Main Street and Wolf Avenue.

The vehicle did not stop.

Near Sweet Potato Ridge Road, the vehicle went left of center, hit another vehicle, then veered, hitting two people before crashing into a house.

The driver, Elofskey, was found hiding in a nearby shed.

One of the people hit, 71-year-old Marie Hansen, died from her injuries.

Elofskey did not have a valid driver’s license and tested positive for drugs.

He is also facing charges in connection to stealing $8,000 in tools and construction equipment from A Sinclair College parking garage.

His trial for that case is expected to start in May.

