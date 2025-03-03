Man sentenced in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old last year has learned his sentence.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in the courtroom for the sentencing. Hear from the victim’s family tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student formally charged
- Campus police officer on leave after ‘unfortunate incident,’ university says
- Teacher’s aide accused of assaulting boy with autism formally charged
Isaiah Wood pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and weapons charges after his murder trial ended in a hung jury.
Prosecutors said he fired 40 shots outside his home in April 2024 and one of them killed 18-year-old LaRod DeLong.
News Center 7 learned in court that he will face far less time behind bars because of his plea.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group