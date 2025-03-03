Man sentenced in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Dayton

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old last year has learned his sentence.

Isaiah Wood pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and weapons charges after his murder trial ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors said he fired 40 shots outside his home in April 2024 and one of them killed 18-year-old LaRod DeLong.

News Center 7 learned in court that he will face far less time behind bars because of his plea.

