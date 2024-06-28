Man sentenced for deadly machete attack at Dayton park

DAYTON — A man who killed a New Lebanon man at Triangle Park has been sentenced.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of deadly machete attack at Dayton park found guilty

Daniel B. Anderson, 25, was sentenced by a Montgomery County judge to 15 years to life in prison.

Earlier this month, Anderson was found guilty of five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

As previously reported by News Center 7 in July 2022, officers and medics were called to Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park just before midnight on reports of a person down on the ground with blood near him.

Police were dispatched with the belief that the man might have been hit by a car during a crash.

When they arrived on scene they found that they were dealing with a murder, not a crash.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Man killed after machete attack at Triangle Park in Dayton Thursday; 1 arrested

Daniel Thomas, 59, of New Lebanon, was identified as the man killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

An initial police investigation found Thomas suffered “very serious trauma to the head and body,” after he was attacked with the machete and later ran over by a car, Johns said.

Police said Anderson and Thomas knew each other and the attack was the result of a fight that escalated.

Anderson was arrested at the scene.

Daniel Anderson Mugshot Photo contributed by Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail /Montgomery County Jail)









©2022 Cox Media Group