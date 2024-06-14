Man accused of deadly machete attack at Dayton park found guilty

DAYTON — A man has been found guilty after being accused of killing a New Lebanon man at Triangle Park in Dayton in 2022.

Daniel B. Anderson, 25, was convicted on all counts by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court judge, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

This includes five counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 reported back in 2022, Officers and medics were called to Ridge Avenue near Triangle Park just before midnight on July 28 on reports of a person down on the ground with blood near him, dispatch records indicate. Police were dispatched with the belief that the man injured might have been hit by a car in an accident.

“When we got there, we found it was a murder and not a traffic crash,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns told News Center 7 in 2022.

Daniel Thomas, 59, of New Lebanon, was identified as the man killed, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

An initial police investigation found Thomas suffered “very serious trauma to the head and body,” after he was attacked with the machete and later ran over by a car, Johns said.

The police investigation found the suspect and victim knew each other and the violent outcome was the result of a disagreement that escalated.

Anderson was arrested at the scene.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

Daniel Anderson Mugshot Photo contributed by Montgomery County Jail (Montgomery County Jail /Montgomery County Jail)









