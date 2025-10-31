Man sentenced for crashing stolen car, killing 54-year-old man

RIVERSIDE — A man has learned his punishment for causing a crash that killed a 54-year-old man.

Rustam Suleymanov, 50, was sentenced to 12.5 to 18 years in prison for a deadly crash in Riverside on Aug. 24.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Riverside police were called to the crash in the 3100 block of Old Troy Pike.

When police arrived, they found a Nissan Pathfinder that had hit a Cheverloet Impala head-on.

The driver of the Impala, 54-year-old Michael Jumper, was dead.

An investigation found that Suleymanov had stolen the Nissan just a few minutes earlier, less than a mile and a half away.

Data from the car showed that Suleymanov was driving nearly 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

He lost control, ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit Jumper at a speed of more than 70 mph.

He did not have a driver’s license.

Earlier this month, Suleymanov was found guilty of charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, and grand theft.

