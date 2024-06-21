Man sentenced after being found guilty for 2023 deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man found guilty earlier this month for a deadly Springfield shooting last year has learned his sentence.

Jerrel Fleming, 38, was convicted by a jury on June 13 in Clark Common Pleas Court after being charged with shooting and killing a man, Rakeem Ford, in Aug. 2023, according to court documents.

The jury convicted him of five felony counts including felony murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises with two firearm specifications, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Fleming was arrested in Columbus in September 2023 on an outstanding warrant related to the 2023 deadly shooting.

He was charged for allegedly shooting and killing Ford during the early morning hours of August 7.

Springfield Police officers and medics were initially dispatched to Spring and North Streets regarding a crash and shots fired, a Springfield Police lieutenant initially told News Center 7.

Police responded to the area and found Ford inside the fence of a parking lot near the post office on North Limestone Street, a Springfield police incident report said.

Ford appeared to have several gunshot wounds to his legs and abdomen, the report said.

Ford was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center but was later pronounced deceased.

Fleming has been sentenced to over 46 years to life in prison, court documents said.

He’s received 269 days of jail time credit.

