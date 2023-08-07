‘Looks like they were running;’ 911 calls detail moments after deadly shooting, crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Newly obtained 911 calls detail the moments following shots fired and a crash in Springfield early Monday that left one dead.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. to the intersection of Spring and North Streets on initial reports of a crash after shots were fired in the area, according to an incident report.

When officers arrived they found a man who had several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Hospital where he later died.

One 911 caller who lived near the area described to dispatchers what they just witnessed.

“I just heard all those gunshots that went off ... I just saw a vehicle fleeing toward the north on East Street,” the caller said.

They describe the vehicle as a maroon SUV with a left tail light out.

“Looks like they were running,” the caller said.

Another caller said they lived near Wayside Tavern and Patio, around three miles from Spring and North streets.

The caller tells dispatchers they were lying in bed when they heard what sounded like gunshots.

“Sounds like someone’s over there letting off a pistol,” they said.

The caller said they believe they heard 10 to 12 rounds fired off.

“I just want to make sure no one’s hurt,” they said.

Medics transported a man to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

News Center 7 later learned that the man died from his injuries, his identity has not been released by police or the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Springfield Police said two people have been detained but an incident report states no charges have been filed due to lack of suspect information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





