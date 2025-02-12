Man seen on video shouting from top of wreckage sentenced for crash 2023 that killed trustee

DAYTON — A man accused of causing a crash that killed a local township trustee nearly two years ago has been sentenced.

Bryan Day, 31, of Franklin, was in court on Wednesday for his sentencing. It came just over a week after he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of reckless homicide.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, as part of a plea agreement.

The charges are connected to a crash that happened in April 2023 near the intersection of E. Dixie Drive and Dryden Road. Mark Campbell, a 44-year-old Ross Township trustee, was killed in the crash.

Mark’s widow spoke at Day’s sentencing, telling a judge that her world stopped when the officer told her that her husband had been killed in the crash.

“He was my rock and my sons' hero,” Lynzy Campbell said.

Lynzy said her young sons should not have to grow up without their father, but she told Day that his actions made that a reality.

A police report showed Day drove at a very high rate of speed and smashed Mark’s stationary car as he waited to turn left. As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, that report also showed there were cannabinoids in Day’s system.

Bystanders used cell phones to capture Day on top of a vehicle, screaming about King Kong.

In the courtroom, the judge asked Day if he had anything to say but he said, ‘No."

His lawyers pointed out that he has mental health issues, has received consistent counseling since the crash, and is devastated by his actions.

Lynzy told the judge it was her family that suffered the devastation.

“Twelve months is not long enough for someone who used their vehicle as a deadly weapon to kill another human being,” she said.

She made it clear that she only agreed to the year-long prison term and a 15-year license suspension to spare herself and her sons from the trauma of a trial.

“You have taken so much, in such a way that words cannot explain,” she said. “Mark was a good man. He was loved by so many.”

