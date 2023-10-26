‘Retired priest’ asked to bless Ohio teen battling cancer; he assaulted her instead, police say

An Ohio man is accused of posing as a retired priest to molest a teenage girl battling cancer.

Luis Jesus Barajas, 76, had been staying with local families and pretending to be a former priest, according to WTOL.

Earlier this month, a family asked Barajas to bless a 15-year-old girl sick with cancer.

“According to witnesses, Mr. Barajas touched the juvenile inappropriately during the blessing. Mr. Barajas used blankets and clothing to hide some of his actions from witnesses, but his touching made several uncomfortable,” authorities told News 5 Cleveland.

A caller notified police about Barajas on Oct. 20 and said he had been in the area giving “blessings” to Spanish-speaking residents in the area.

He was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition.





