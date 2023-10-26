Man sentenced to prison after beating step-daughter with belt until she bled

BEAVERCREEK — A Beavercreek man was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for beating his stepdaughter until she bled.

John Cantrell, 37, received a sentence of 8 to 12 years in prison after being convicted of endangering children, according to the Greene County Prosecutors Office.

The conviction is related to the abuse of Cantrell’s then 12-year-old stepdaughter in October 2021.

News Center 7 was in the courtroom in August when jurors found the girl’s biological mother, Tchanavian Cantrell, and stepfather, John, guilty on all counts.

The child was repeatedly hit with a metal-studded belt until she had “severe abrasions”, according to prosecutors.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Greene Co. mother, stepfather found guilty after daughter beat with belt ‘approximately 200 times’

Isopropyl alcohol was then sprayed directly onto the open wounds.

The child ran to a nearby middle school and ran away when Tchanavian came to collect her.

She was found in a wooded area where she told police about the abuse.

‘This was not discipline, but the torture of a child that is deserving of the maximum sentence permitted by law. I am thankful for Judge Tornichio’s thoughtful consideration of the facts of this case and am grateful that he imposed a sentence of 8 to 12 years. It is my hope that this sentence will further assist the victim as she continues to recover and move on from this horrific event,” Greene County Prosecutor David D. Hayes said.

Tchanavian is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31, according to online court records.

























