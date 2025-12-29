Man poses as delivery driver, robbing couple at gunpoint

TAYLOR MILL, Kentucky — Police are searching for a man who posed as a delivery driver and robbed a family home on Friday afternoon in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.

Taylor Mill Police said at around 12:40 p.m., a man dressed as a delivery person pulled into the driveway of a home in the 5400 block of Taylor Mill Road on Dec. 26, according to our news partner WCPO.

The man carried a cardboard box and paperwork to the front door of the house.

When the fake delivery driver rang the doorbell, a man answered the door and had a conversation with the driver.

The fake delivery driver allegedly showed a gun and told the man to get back into the home, and ordered him to lie on the floor of the living room.

He found a woman and a dog in the bathroom, and the fake delivery driver allegedly fired one shot into the bathroom and ordered the woman into the living room.

The driver demanded money from the residents, walked out of the home, and drove away after they complied.

By the time police arrived, the man had driven southbound on Taylor Mill road and and was out of the area.

The man is described as a Black man between 40 and 50 years old with dark hair that is gray along the edges, with graying facial hair.

The driver was also wearing a safety vest over dark clothing with a strong smell of “aftershave.”

The man drove a white transit van with a sloped roof and dark-tinted windows. A left hubcap was missing.

Anyone who may have been a witness or seen the vehicle in the area is asked to call Detective Knight at 859-581-1192 or by email at mknight@taylormillky.gov.

