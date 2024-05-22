Man pleads guilty in child rape case days after being sentenced in federal child porn case

CLARK COUNTY — A Springfield man who was recently sentenced to 100 years in prison for federal child pornography charges has pleaded guilty to rape charges in Clark County.

Marcus Davis, 34, appeared in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday and pleaded to four counts of rape, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to News Center 7. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crimes happened between February 2022 and October 2023. During that period, Davis sexually assaulted an infant child and a two-year-old child, both of whom were known to him.

He also documented the abuse on video and then published those videos on a child pornography website, which led to federal charges.

Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Alice DeWine previously described Davis’ case as “possibly the most heinous case that [she’s] seen in a long time.”

He was arrested during a Secret Service raid in October 2023, according to federal court documents. News Center 7 was on the scene during the raid.

Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography in federal court in February. Last week, he was sentenced to 100 years in prison for those charges.

