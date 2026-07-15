Man pleads guilty to shooting over fight during basketball game at Dayton school

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting two people after a fight over a basketball game is pleading guilty to charges.

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Odis Moore, Jr. pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious assault, according to documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this week.

As part of a plea agreement, one count each of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a school safety zone, as well as firearm specifications, were dismissed.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on April 12.

The shooting happened at Fairview Elementary.

A person told police he was at the school playing basketball when a juvenile kept fouling him during the game, according to an affidavit and statement of facts initially filed in Dayton Municipal Court. The person and the juvenile got into a fight.

The juvenile left the park and returned with Moore, who claimed to be his father.

Moore threatened to shoot people at the park and pointed a gun at the person the juvenile was fighting with, court documents allege.

Moore then got back into his car with his son and reached out the passenger window and allegedly fired shots.

A bystander was grazed by a bullet in his left hip, and another was shot in the hand and the bullet traveled through his leg and pelvis, according to court records.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on July 27.

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