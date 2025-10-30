Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing woman in front of 4-year-old

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of her 4-year-old daughter has entered his plea.

Noah Corbitt pleaded guilty to charges of murder, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm near a prohibited premises.

As News Center 7 previously reported, 26-year-old mother Jermea Lyle was shot on Sept. 21, 2024, while riding in the backseat of her boyfriend’s car with their 4-year-old daughter.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Prosecutors said that Corbitt had been in an argument with another man over money.

The other man got into the car, where Lyle was a passenger.

Corbitt followed the car before firing at least one shot toward the vehicle, hitting Lyle.

He faces life in prison and is set to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

