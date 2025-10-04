Man pleads guilty to shooting ex-girlfriend, stealing her vehicle

DAYTON — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting his former girlfriend and stealing her vehicle.

Dawone Hodge, 32, pleaded guilty to felonious assault and aggravated robbery, according to court documents.

His former girlfriend told Dayton officers that she was at his South Williams Street residence in Aug. 2023 when he got angry.

Hodge shot her in the leg, took her SUV, and left, prosecutors said.

He faces seven to 10 years in prison.

Hodge will be sentenced on Oct. 16.

