U.S. Postal Service announces temporary price change for 2025 holiday shipping season

The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary price change for certain package services during the 2025 peak holiday season, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The temporary price adjustment, approved by the Postal Service governors on August 7, aims to cover extra handling costs and ensure a successful peak season. It will affect prices for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select.

The planned pricing change is part of the Postal Service’s Delivering for America 10-year plan, which seeks to create a financially sustainable organization while fulfilling its public service mission.

If approved, the new rates will take effect at midnight Central on October 5 and remain until January 18, 2026. This adjustment aligns with competitive practices in the industry.

The temporary price change is designed to support the Postal Service’s efforts to maintain a nationwide delivery network during the busy holiday season.

The planned price changes include:

RETAIL

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zone 1-4

$0.40 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$0.60 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$0.95 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$3.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Zone 5-9

$0.90 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$1.45 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$3.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$7.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.45 for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$0.90 for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Ground Advantage Zone 5-9

$0.50 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$1.00 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$5.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs, and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express

$1.10 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$2.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$2.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$4.85 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$3.90 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$9.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$9.75 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

$16.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$2.00 increase for Flat Rate Envelopes

COMMERICAL:

Priority Mail and USPS Ground Advantage: Zone 1-4, and Parcel Select (all entries)

$0.30 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$0.45 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-5 (PM), 4-9 (GA).

$0.75 cents increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs and Cubic Tier 10 (GA).

$2.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Zone 5-9

$0.70 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-5.

$2.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$6.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Flat Rate

$1.25 for Large Flat Rate Boxes.

$0.70 for all other Flat Rate Products.

USPS Around Advantage Zone 5-9

$0.35 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs and Cubic Tiers 1-3.

$0.75 cents increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs and Cubic Tiers 4-9.

$1.25 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs and Cubic Tier 10.

$5.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs and Oversized.

Priority Mail Express:

$1.00 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-3 lbs.

$1.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-3 lbs.

$1.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 4-10 lbs.

$3.95 increase for Zones 5-9, 4-10 lbs.

$3.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-25 lbs.

$7.50 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-25 lbs.

$8.95 increase for Zones 1-4, 26-70 lbs.

$13.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 26-70 lbs.

Priority Mail Express Flat Rate

$1.75 for Flat Rate Envelopes.

