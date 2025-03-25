Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with car, leading to amputation

HARRISON TWP. — The man accused of hitting a woman with a car, which severed her ankle, has pled guilty.

Darius Thomas, 30, pled guilty to felonious assault, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Thomas was identified by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as the person of interest in the case involving a pedestrian crash on Salem Avenue on Monday.

On Jan. 29, 2024, when deputies got to the scene in the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, they found a 29-year-old woman on the ground near the rear of a business. Her ankle was found to be severed from her leg.

A preliminary investigation revealed an argument between the woman and her boyfriend, Thomas. At one point, he got in the Kia, drove into her, and knocked her to the ground.

Her foot could not be saved by doctors and was amputated.

Thomas ran from the scene but was taken into custody almost a year later.

