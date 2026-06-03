Man learns sentence for stabbing area deputy

RIVERSIDE — The man who admitted to stabbing a Butler County sheriff’s deputy has learned his sentence.

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Phillip Lovely was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison, according to Butler County Common Pleas Court records filed on Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Lovely pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder and arson.

As part of his sentence, Lovely will have to enroll as a Violent Offender for 10 years. He’ll also have to enroll as an Arson Offender for the remainder of his life.

As previously reported, Butler County Deputy Mike Farthing responded to the 7000 block of Myers Road for reports of a vehicle on fire around 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 5.

When Farthing arrived, he saw a vehicle on fire near a home.

While Farthing was assisting with traffic control, Lovely allegedly came from behind and stabbed him in the back.

He called for backup, and Lovely was taken into custody.

Farthing was taken to the hospital and later released.

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