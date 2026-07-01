Man learns sentence for his role in multi-county crime spree

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has learned his sentence for his role in connection with a multi-county crime spree.

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Gene Blatchford was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Monday.

His driver’s license has also been suspended for life, and he must pay $290 in restitution, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

Blatchford pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, failure to comply, and having weapons under disability, according to a previous report.

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As previously reported, Blatchford was formally charged in October 2025.

The crime spree started in Dayton on Oct. 10, after officers were called to a shooting on Walton Avenue.

Officers found a 47-year-old man shot and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The man told officers that a man he knows as “Philly” shot him and showed them his Facebook account, according to court documents.

Dayton police were later contacted by Eaton police, who said a man told them he was with Blatchford at the shooting.

He said Blatchford had stolen his car.

The description given of Blatchford matched the man pictured in the “Philly” Facebook account.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Kettering police tried to stop Blatchford after spotting the stolen Chevy.

Law enforcement lost the car during the chase until someone called dispatch and said they spotted the car in a Costco parking lot in Centerville.

Authorities said they found a gun, and court records indicate it was the firearm used in the shooting.

Blatchford has over 260 days of time served.

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