K-9 helps OSHP seize 75 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

TIPP CITY — A local K-9 helped the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

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The Tipp City Police Department said in a social media post that K-9 Pasha conducted a free air sniff of a vehicle.

His alert led to the seizure of 75 pounds of marijuana, according to the social media post.

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It was one of several deployments for K-9 Pasha.

“He was deployed three times (Tuesday) alone,” Tipp City Police wrote. “Not to mention the numerous seizures and subsequent felony and misdemeanor charges over the last few weeks.”

The department added that K-9 Pasha and his handler are “valuable assets” to their department.

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