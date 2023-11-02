Man learns sentence for deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35

DAYTON — A Dayton man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars for shooting and killing a woman on Mother’s Day last year.

Jamar Hayes, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life for the murder conviction handed down last month, according to News Center 7′s Mike Campbell.

The conviction was connected to the deadly shooting of Shauna Cameron on Mother’s Day 2022.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Cameron died after being shot while riding in a car on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive. Hayes was allegedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants in the car with Cameron.

