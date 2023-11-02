Coroner, Ohio AG asks for help identifying Jane Doe found with rose on her chest in Ohio 5 years ago

CINCINNATI — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead in Ohio five years ago.

The Hamilton County Coroner worked with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to create a new digital forensic facial reconstruction of Jane Doe. The reconstruction shows what the woman may have looked like when she was alive.

The woman was found dead, buried in a shallow grave in a mulch bed near a playground in Cincinnati in May 2018. She has been wrapped in a cloth with a rose placed on her chest, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

The new images were generated to increase the chances that someone would come forward to help identify the woman. The digital reconstruction allowed for features like eye color and skin tone to be approximated.

“Somebody loved this woman and knows who she is,” Yost said in a release sent out Thursday. “She deserves to pass from this earth with her name. Help us write the last chapter in her life.”

This is not the first time that officials have come forward to ask for help identifying the woman. In 2019, a clay facial reconstruction of the woman was created.

Jane Doe is believed to be between 35 and 60, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown and gray hair. While she didn’t have any tattoos or prominent scars, “Schrader” was written on the tag of her pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact BCI at (740) 845-2406 or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at (513) 946-8739.

