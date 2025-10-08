Man learns punishment for police chase, causing shelter-in-place order in Washington Twp

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old man learned how long he will be behind bars after leading police on a chase and causing a shelter-in-place order in Washington Township.

Trevor Walker, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, 1 count of carrying concealed weapons and 1 count of inducing panic on Tuesday, according to Warren County Court of Common Pleas records.

Walker was sentenced to 48 months in prison, with 58 days of credit for time served, according to court records.

News Center 7 previously reported that Walker was arrested after investigators found him hiding in a sewer drain in Washington Township.

On Aug. 11, Springboro officers located a stolen white Toyota Sienna on State Route 741 near Pennyroyal Road.

The driver, later identified as Walker, was on State Route 73 when officers tried to pull him over.

Cruiser camera video obtained by News Center 7 shows Walker ignoring the lights and sirens and driving away.

The chase ended in a crash after Walker ran a red light near Paragon Road and smashed into a car.

Walker and a juvenile female got out of the car. The girl complied with the police, but Walker tried to steal a motorcycle before running away.

“Now you’re fleeing on foot, possibly have a gun, so you’re desperate, going into a subdivision. And at the same time, you know we got to worry about everything else that’s going on, so this is about as dangerous as it gets,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.

Walker’s dash into a wooded park led SWAT to shut down and search the area.

News Center 7’s cameras captured authorities pulling him from a sewer drain and handcuffing him.

Court documents show that the car Walker crashed was stolen from his grandmother, who was assaulted.

Investigators said two guns were stolen in the home invasion in Kentucky. A handgun and a rifle were found in the car, according to court documents.

