9-year-old seriously hurt after shooting inside Ohio home

By WHIO Staff
LANCASTER, Ohio — A 9-year-old was flown to the hospital after a shooting inside an Ohio home on Monday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Summitview Drive around 5:30 p.m. in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, Lancaster police found the child and another minor who had no injuries, WBNS-10 reported.

A gun was found on scene, however, it is unclear who fired the gun.

A medical helicopter took the 9-year-old to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to our media partners.

This incident remains under investigation.

