Man learns punishment for making, distributing steroids in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A man accused of making and distributing steroids in Preble County has learned his punishment.

Ronald Fox, of Camden, was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of two to three years in prison, according to Preble County Court of Common Pleas records.

Fox pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal administration or distribution of anabolic steroids, and endangering children.

As part of the plea agreement, the remaining seven charges were dismissed.

Court records indicate that a United States Task Force Officer, who is assigned as a Postal Service Inspector Investigator, reached out to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office in July 2025 about suspcious packages that were delivered to Fox’s P.O box.

Authorities intercepted several boxes and found large amounts of anabolic steroids in the form of powder and cash inside.

A search warrant was prepared for Fox’s home as he was picking up a package that had been delivered to the P.O. box on Oct. 6, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, investigators with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office searched the home in the 8500 block of State Route 503 that same day.

During the search, investigators seized a large amount of evidence, including powders, pills, liquids, distribution equipment, marijuana, two pill presses, U.S. currency, and several vehicles.

Court records indicate that some of these items were found in “a ‘secret room’ with a door disguised as a bookshelf in the basement.”

Susan Fox, Ronald’s wife, was also charged in this investigation.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18 for a change of plea hearing; however, the results of that hearing were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

