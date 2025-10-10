2 arrested, accused of making steroids

PREBLE COUNTY — Two people were arrested after an investigation into the distribution and manufacturing of steroids.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 6, investigators with the Preble County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 8500 block of State Route 503.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the search, investigators seized a large amount of evidence, including powders, pills, liquids, distribution equipment, marijuana, two pill presses, U.S. currency, and several vehicles.

Ronald J. Fox, 39, and Susan M. Fox, 57, were arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to drug trafficking and manufacturing.

Additional charges include the sale or use of drugs not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, endangering children, possession of L.S.D., and distribution of anabolic steroids.

Both are in the Preble County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group