Former Ohio Senate candidate admits to $4.5M wire fraud scheme

OHIO — A man who was running for a seat in the Ohio Senate has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio.

Jonathan Leissler, 44, of Stow, Ohio, admitted to defrauding his employer, a police organization, and an online fundraising company out of millions of dollars on Dec. 17.

From March 2022 to November 2024, Leissler was the chief financial officer of an industrial supply company in Warrensville Heights, according to the spokesperson.

During that time, he had access to sensitive financial data at the company, which allowed him to create fake payroll records and process unauthorized payments ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

Leissler began his bid for a seat in the Ohio Senate representing District 28 in December 2023, the spokesperson said.

During his campaign, Leissler misused funds from an online fundraising platform, making unauthorized donations to his own campaign through his employers and later changing the associated bank account to prevent the withdrawal of funds for refunds.

Leissler also served as treasurer for a local fraternal order of police from December 2021 to November 2024. He misused the organization’s funds for personal gain, the spokesperson said.

He regularly told the FOP leadership that the account balance was significantly higher than it actually was.

Federal investigators uncovered that Leissler used the embezzled funds to charter private jets, pay off mortgages for vacation properties and buy luxury items.

The victims in this case were defrauded of approximately $4.5 million in combined losses, the spokesperson said.

He is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but his sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

