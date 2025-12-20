Woman falls asleep while driving, crashes in Darke County, sheriff’s office says

DARKE COUNTY — An 18-year-old woman was injured in a crash after falling asleep behind the wheel, according to a spokesperson with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-car crash happened at the intersection of State Route 118 and Houk Road around 7:30 a.m.
A preliminary investigation found that an 18-year-old woman was driving southbound on SR-118 when she fell asleep.
The car went off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox and a utility pole, the spokesperson said.
The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.
