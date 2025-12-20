First responders rescue 2 horses trapped in frozen pond during snowstorm

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — First responders rescued two horses that had fallen into a frozen pond last weekend in Champaign County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Mechanicsburg Police Department said body-worn camera footage captured the “incredible multi-agency rescue effort” around 9 p.m. on Dec. 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

The rescue took place while the county was under a Level 2 Snow Emergency and there were below-freezing temperatures, the department said.

The two horses had fallen through the ice on a pond and were submerged up to their necks.

“Through teamwork, determination, and outstanding coordination, both horses were successfully recovered thanks to the hard work and dedication of all agencies involved,” the department said.

Mechanicsburg police, fire crews, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and community members collaborated to save the horses.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group