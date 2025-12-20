Local convicted sex offender now facing child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A convicted sex offender is now facing child pornography charges.

Douglas Lockhart, 60, of Dayton, was indicted on seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7 that Lockhart was on active post-release control after a 2022 conviction for gross sexual imposition.

Court records show that Lockhart was sentenced to 30 months in prison and must register as a Tier III sex offender as part of this conviction.

“As a regular part of the conditions of his release, he turned over his phone to law enforcement and CSAM (child sexual assault material) was found on it,” the spokesperson said.

Lockhart is not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 30.

