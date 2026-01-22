Man learns punishment for downtown Dayton vandalism spree

DAYTON — The man accused of being a menace by downtown Dayton business owners for more than a decade is headed to prison.

Mark Arden, 60, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

He will get credit for the 142 days he has served in jail.

News Center 7 previously reported that Arden pleaded guilty to eight charges in connection with a downtown vandalism spree, leading to his most recent arrest in August.

Dayton police and prosecutors say Arden damaged seven different businesses on Aug. 12.

One of those was the Teardrop Steakhouse. He then hit a bookstore and several businesses in the Talbott Tower.

As part of his sentencing, Arden must pay over $8,700 in restitution to Talbott Tower.

Police records indicated that Dayton officers have either arrested or interacted with Arden more than 50 times over the last 10 years.

