Man learns punishment for downtown Dayton vandalism spree

DAYTON — The man accused of being a menace by downtown Dayton business owners for more than a decade is headed to prison.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Mark Arden, 60, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
He will get credit for the 142 days he has served in jail.
News Center 7 previously reported that Arden pleaded guilty to eight charges in connection with a downtown vandalism spree, leading to his most recent arrest in August.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Winter Storm Watch for whole region ahead of impactful winter storm
- 911 call reveals new details in shooting that killed 23-year-old Springfield man
- Woman mistakenly sent letter saying she has unpaid property taxes
Dayton police and prosecutors say Arden damaged seven different businesses on Aug. 12.
One of those was the Teardrop Steakhouse. He then hit a bookstore and several businesses in the Talbott Tower.
As part of his sentencing, Arden must pay over $8,700 in restitution to Talbott Tower.
Police records indicated that Dayton officers have either arrested or interacted with Arden more than 50 times over the last 10 years.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group