Man learns prison sentence for deadly downtown Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton man has learned his prison sentence after being convicted of murder for murder, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man convicted of murder in downtown Dayton

Antonio Murray, 44, of Dayton, was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Robert Blackstone, 51, of Dayton.

The shooting happened just after midnight on August 1, 2023, near the intersection of East Fifth and South Main Streets.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Dayton police officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and quickly went in the direction of the noise.

When they arrived, they found Blackstone near the intersection. He died on scene.

Further investigation and video surveillance revealed that Murray shot Blackstone after a “brief encounter” in the 100 block of North Main Street, according to Heck.

>> RELATED: Man arrested, accused of deadly downtown Dayton shooting

Murray was arrested after being found walking on Riverside Drive later that day.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Murray on August 11 for the following charges:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault – deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault – serious physical harm

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

According to Heck, Murray’s bench trial began on June 18.

The judge announced the verdict a week later, finding Murray guilty on all counts and specifications.

Murray, Antonio Marvin (02/13/1980) Murray, Antonio Marvin (02/13/1980) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-010619 on 08/01/2023 at 3:53 PM. Unclassified Felony - Murder (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Tampering With Evidence (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Aggravated Menacing (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

© 2023 Cox Media Group