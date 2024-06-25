Man convicted of murder in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A man has been found guilty of killing another man in downtown Dayton last year.

Antonio Murray, 44, of Dayton, was convicted on Tuesday of murder, felonious assault. and weapons charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. The verdict came during a bench trial that started on June 18.

The charges were in connection to the August 2023 shooting death of Robert Blackstone, 51.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were on patrol in downtown Dayton in August when they heard gunshots near the intersection of E. Fifth and S. Main Streets. When they got to the scene, they found Blackstone near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation, which included gathering surveillance video, determined that Murray shot Blackstone after a brief encounter.

Murray was later located that same afternoon walking on Riverside Drive.

Murray will remain held in the Montgomery County Jail until his sentencing on July 30.

