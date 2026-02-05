Man jumps in to help after truck loses control, flips on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — He was driving home when he saw a truck lose control and flip on I-75.

He jumped in to help before emergency crews got there.

Thursday afternoon, Ken Williams Jr. was not in the Miami Valley,

“No, I’m down in Orlando, Florida, for Springboro High School’s National Cheer Competition,” he said.

But last Wednesday, he was on his way home on I-75 between 675 and Austin Boulevard when he witnessed a wreck.

“I saw a red truck swerve to the left, swerves to the right, they were in the right lane, and eventually I think they overcompensated and the truck just flipped,” Williams said.

Williams shared pictures of what things looked like right after the crash as he pulled up and got out of his car to help.

The woman who was driving was trapped inside.

“It was a strong scent of gasoline, and started smoking out the top. Well, actually would be the bottom; it was upside down,” he said.

Williams said he and another bystander tried to break the pickup windows to get to the woman, but they had no luck.

Within a few minutes, a state trooper responded and had a tool they used to break the glass.

That’s when Williams said he and the trooper got the woman out.

“Definitely looked like there was gonna be an issue there. So got her out as soon as we could, dragged her off somewhere closer, a little closer to safety, and waited for the rest of the first responders to get there,” he said.

Williams said he did what he hopes others would do for his loved ones.

“If my mother, my sister, my daughters were trapped in something like that (and) you’d see ‘em (you’d hope) that somebody would try and help,” Williams said. “I felt obligated to try and help this lady get out of the car.”

Troopers said the woman Williams helped will be ok.

He said he was glad to hear she was ok.

