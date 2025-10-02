Man injured in motorcycle crash involving deer in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A man was injured after a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Darke County on Thursday night.

Deputies and medics responded just before 10:10 p.m. to the 4200 block of State Route 502 on reports of a single-vehicle crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that Perry Rapier, 42, drove a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on State Route 502.

A deer ran into Rapier’s pathway and caused him to hit the deer.

He went off the road and laid the motorcycle down in a ditch, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported Rapier to an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

