Man indicted after crash kills area police K9, injures 2 officers in November

FRANKLIN, Warren County — The man accused of injuring two Franklin police officers and killing a police K9 last month in a wrong-way crash has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury, according to court records.

21-year-old Michael Thomas Sims of Nicholasville, Kentucky has been indicted on multiple counts of attempted aggravated murder, assaulting a police dog or horse, and vandalism of a government vehicle, court records show.

These indictments were given to Sims on Friday and announced to the public on Monday. All of his charges are felonies.

Sims is in the Warren County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court, court records show.

On Nov. 11, Sims was driving a 2015 Jeep Patriot at a high rate of speed the wrong way on S. River Street in Franklin when he struck a police cruiser patrolling the area, News Center 7 previously reported.

Two officers and one police K9 were inside the police cruiser.

Fury, the Franklin Police K9 was transported to MedVet where he later died from his injuries.

The two officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Kettering Health Franklin for treatment.

Sims was hospitalized with minor injuries, and then taken to the jail once cleared.

