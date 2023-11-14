‘A true hero;’ Officers gather to pay respects to Franklin K-9 killed in crash

FRANKLIN — Officers from multiple departments gathered Monday to honor the life of K9 Officer Fury, who died in the line of duty over the weekend.

Four Paws Animal Hospital in Lebanon was closed for part of Monday afternoon as they held a service and officers lined up to pay their respects.

“Today, we said goodbye to a true hero. Franklin Police Dept K9 Fury was one of a kind,” the animal hospital said in a post on their Facebook page. “He was always out in the community at events as well as out on patrol, keeping our community safe.”

K-9 Officer Fury was killed in a crash that happened on S. River Street in Franklin around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Two Franklin police officers along with their K-9 Fury were on regular patrol on S. River Street when a 2015 Jeep Patriot began driving the wrong way on the road at a high rate of speed. The Jeep hit the police cruiser and then traveled off the road and hit a tree.

K9 Officer Fury, who was in the cruiser, later died from his injuries.

The two Franklin officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Kettering Health Franklin for treatment. The Franklin Division of Police said both officers are expected to return to duty.

The driver of the Jeep, Michael Sims, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was taken to Atrium Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers previously said Sims would be booked in the Warren County Jail after being released from the hospital on initial charges of felonious assault of a police officer and felonious assault of a police dog.

Sims remained booked in jail Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.

“Please keep his handler, his family, and the Franklin PD in your thoughts. It is hard to lose a canine officer due to age or illness, but it is even more devastating to lose one in the line of duty,” the animal hospital said in the post.”Rest easy, big boy. You were a gentle giant, and we as a community will take the watch from here.”

