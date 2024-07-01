Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Xenia; Neighbors explain what they saw

XENIA, Greene County — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Xenia Sunday morning.

At 7:25 a.m., Xenia police officers were dispatched to the area of 190 S Orange St. on reports that a man was shooting a gun.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect outside an apartment complex, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to a spokesperson from the Xenia Police Division, shots were fired and the suspect was injured. His current condition and identity are not immediately available.

Xenia resident Aubrey Hicks said she has not experienced anything like this before.

“It happened so quick that the cops got him before he shot the other person that he was trying to shoot at, that lives here,” Hicks said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating this shooting.

