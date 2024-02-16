Man hospitalized after being trapped after car flipped over in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after being trapped inside a vehicle after a car flipped over in Dayton Thursday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 9:14 p.m. to the intersection of Linden and Hamilton Avenues on initial reports of a one-vehicle crash, according to an online crash report.

A male driver was traveling northwest on Linden Avenue in a 2002 Ford Escort at an unknown speed when he lost control and went off the side, hit a utility pole, and the car flipped upside down.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the driver was trapped inside the car and medics had to get him out.

They transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Officers closed the intersection of Linden and Hamilton Avenues until about 10:25 p.m., the crash report says.

