Man hospitalized after being stabbed by girlfriend in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed by his live-in girlfriend early Saturday morning in Harrison Township.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:57 a.m. to the 200 block of Castlewood Avenue.

A girlfriend stabbed her live-in boyfriend, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported the male victim to Grandview Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and only required stitches.

The girlfriend was arrested and charged with felonious assault, the sheriff’s office told News Center 7.

We checked online jail records, and it shows that a woman named Charlotte Burnside was arrested at the 200 block of Castlewood Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She is in Montgomery County Jail on one count of felonious assault. Bail has been set at $20,000 and is scheduled to appear in court today.

News Center 7 is working to confirm the suspect’s identity.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

